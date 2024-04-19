Teen charged with 4 counts of robbery after allegedly snatching iPhones at SkyTrain station

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say a young offender has been charged with four counts of robbery in relation to incidents that occurred at a Burnaby transit hub over the course of a year.

In a statement Thursday, police said the youth – who cannot be named because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act – has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 22.

MVTP did not specify when the robberies occurred, saying only that they happened over a one-year span.

Each time, the victim had advertised a "newer model iPhone" for sale and been contacted by a prospective buyer. At the supposed buyer's request, the victims agreed to meet at "a transit hub" in Burnaby, police said.

Asked by CTV News, MVTP confirmed the transit hub in question was Edmonds SkyTrain Station.

"Once the seller arrived at the location, a young person would quickly grab the phone out of their hands and flee," the MVTP statement reads.

Investigators linked all of the robberies to the same individual, police said.

"When conducting person-to-person exchanges in a public place, whether purchasing or selling items from online marketplaces, it is recommended to choose locations that are well-lit, commonly travelled and potentially monitored by surveillance cameras," said Const. Travis Blair in the statement.

"If possible, bring a friend with you, and be aware of your surroundings at all times. Also, check with your local municipal police department to see if there is a safe exchange space at their facility. Trust your instincts and cancel the meeting if you feel unsafe."