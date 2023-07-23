Team Australia kicks off 31st annual Celebration of Light

On a warm and clear summer night, Team Australia lit up the sky in front of an audience that lined the beaches of Vancouver Saturday night.

According to organizers of the event, the Australian team from Howard & Sons Pyrotechnics has won the Celebration of Light before and is considered among the world's elite.

The show kicked off at 10 p.m. lasting approximately thirty minutes. Some who took in the show told CTV News they arrived early in the morning to secure prime seating.

The Celebration of Light's executive producer told CTV News the crowds that flood the area to take in the show generate more than $200 million in economic activity.

"We generally see around 400,000 people a night come down to the beaches, primarily around English Bay, Kitsilano, Vanier Park," said Paul Runnals, who's worked the event for more than a decade."

The Vancouver Police Department told CTV News most who attended appeared to be on their best behavior.

"Officers dealt with some minor conflicts tonight, but there were no major problems for VPD at the fireworks," said Const. Tania Visintin. "The vast majority of people acted safely and responsibly to make it a fun evening."

Team Mexico is set to take the stage Wednesday night and the Philippines are set to make their Celebration of Light debut as they wrap up the event on Saturday.