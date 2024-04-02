VANCOUVER
    • Taxi driver seriously injured in Port Mann Bridge crash

    Emergency crews respond to a crash on the Port Mann Bridge on April 2, 2024. (CTV News) Emergency crews respond to a crash on the Port Mann Bridge on April 2, 2024. (CTV News)
    A taxi driver was hospitalized in serious condition following a crash on the Port Mann Bridge early Tuesday afternoon.

    B.C. Highway Patrol said the cab was involved in a collision with a roadwork truck shortly before 1:40 p.m.

    The taxi driver – who was alone in the vehicle – suffered serious injuries.

    The accident closed two of the three westbound lanes on the Port Mann, but DriveBC said the busy crossing was completely reopened within about two hours.

    After the reopening, DriveBC warned drivers on social media to "expect major delays as the congestion clears."

    B.C. Emergency Health Services said two ambulances attended the scene, and provided care to a single patient before transporting the individual to hospital.

    Images from the bridge show the taxi involved was a Maclure's Cabs vehicle. The company told CTV News it did not have any additional information on the driver's condition.

