

The Canadian Press





The holidays can be a tough time for many people, and the Ministry of Mental Health is offering some tips to minimize the harm of a Blue Christmas.

Instead of worrying about finding the perfect gift, attending parties and pretending everything is perfect, the ministry says it's important to make sure you make time to take care of yourself and put your well-being first.

Some things that can help manage stress include talking through problems, avoiding over-extending yourself and avoiding overdoing it with alcohol and junk food.

For added support, it says many mental health and substance-use services are available through the province for adults, youth and children.