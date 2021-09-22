Sustainable Athleisure Brand Athleta Opens First Canadian Location At Park Royal

VANCOUVER -

Athleta is a purpose-driven brand that was founded in 1998.

It has more than 200 stores, but Park Royal is now home to the first Canadian location. Its high-peformance products are designed to be extremely comfortable while supporting a full active life.

Athleta has strong core values when it comes to inclusivity, sustainability and women supporting women.

It's a Certified B Corporation, which means it meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

Some examples of Athleta's strong commitments include contributing $1 million to workers in its Fair Trade-Certified factories and over 290 million plastic bottles being repurposed into its recycled fabrics.

The company offers inclusive sizing with its technical gear that ranges from XXS to 3X.

Athleta even provides a 'give-it-a-workout' guarantee. People can wear their purchases for a work out and if they don't love them, they can return what they bought for free.

The company's collections support women across their entire lifestylem from yoga to gym training to travel and even sleep.

