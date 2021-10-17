'Suspicious incident' involving possibly armed group in Abbotsford neighbourhood, police say
Police in Abbotsford are investigating what they describe as "a suspicious incident" in the city Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Kipling Street and King Road to investigate "a report of a small group of persons who were observed on foot in the area possibly carrying firearms," Abbotsford police said in a news release.
Police believe the group was in the area for several hours Saturday morning, as well as in the early morning hours of Oct. 14.
Officers will remain in the area to ensure public safety and to canvas for additional information, police said. They're asking residents in the area to be vigilant and call police if they see any suspicious activity.
Police are also asking anyone with information or video that could help with their investigation to get in touch. The Abbotsford Police Department can be reached at 604-859-5225 or by texting 22973.
-
