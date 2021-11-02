Suspects who allegedly beat SkyTrain passenger over mask question arrested, police say

Vancouver -

More than a month after a SkyTrain passenger was allegedly attacked in Burnaby, B.C., after asking two maskless strangers a question, police have arrested a pair of suspects.

Authorities said the victim was beaten on the evening of Sept. 20 after asking a man and woman whose faces were uncovered, as required on public transit by provincial health order, if they had masks to wear.

They suspects allegedly responded by asking her, "What's it to you?" before one of them struck her so hard she fell from her seat.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said the assailants continued beating the woman while she was on the floor of the SkyTrain car, then exited at Metrotown Station.

On Tuesday, police announced a 19-year-old woman and 25-year-old man, both from Burnaby and both known to law enforcement, have been identified and arrested in connection with the attack.

"Everyone deserves to ride on transit feeling safe," Const. Mike Yake said in a news release. "No matter what dispute a person may have with others, harassment or aggression is not the answer. Anyone who resorts to violence will be held accountable."

The 19-year-old is facing a possible charge of assault causing bodily harm, and the 25-year-old is facing a possible charge of assault, police said.

The suspects were released from custody pending another court appearance on Dec. 13 in Vancouver. They have been ordered not to have contact with the victim.