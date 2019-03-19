

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are sharing surveillance video of a disturbing assault outside a Yaletown lounge that left a man with life-altering injuries last year.

The 28-year-old victim was attacked outside Pierre's Champagne Lounge on March 31, 2018, and suffered head injuries that police said are still affecting him almost a year later.

Video of the incident shows a group of people standing outside the venue at 1:59 a.m. when a man in a baseball cap suddenly punches another man in the head twice.

The victim then falls to the sidewalk, and lies motionless as a second suspect appears to shout at him.

After months of investigation, police released the video Tuesday and asked anyone with information on the assault to come forward.

“Detectives have been working behind-the-scenes to identify the suspects, but we now need the public’s help. We want to talk to all of the people involved and get their version of what took place that night," Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a statement.

Tipsters can reach police at 604-717-2541. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.