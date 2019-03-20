

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are trying to track down two suspects who were recorded robbing an Esso gas station in Kamloops this week.

The men had their faces covered with bandanas when they walked into the gas station and demanded money from the cash register early Monday morning.

Kamloops RCMP said one man was carrying what appeared to be a handgun, and the other had what appeared to be pepper spray.

"The suspects left the gas station with cash from the register," Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said in a news release. "The clerk was not injured."

One of the men was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a white bandana. The other was in a black and tan jacket, black pants and a black bandana.

There have been a number of other robberies in the city this month, but Mounties said they haven't uncovered any evidence linking the latest incident to the others.

Anyone with information on any of the crimes is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP detachment. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers.