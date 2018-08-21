

CTV Vancouver





Police are searching for a suspect after a black Mercedes crashed into the garage of a Surrey, B.C. home Monday and burst into flames.

Witnesses told police they saw two people running away from the scene after the speeding sedan came to a smashing halt near 67A Avenue and 127 Street, in a quiet residential part of Newton.

Officers managed to arrest one suspect nearby with help from a police dog, but the second remains on the loose a day later.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. The Mercedes crashed in broad daylight during the supper hour, a time when area residents said neighbourhood children are often still playing outside.

"It was very scary," one woman told CTV News. "Usually the kids play around the sidewalk at the time with their chalk."

Surrey RCMP said officers had witnessed the vehicle speeding down 128 Avenue shortly before the collision and tried to pull it over, but that the driver refused to stop.

They said officers were not chasing the vehicle when it slammed into the garage, however.

Anyone with information on the crash who hasn't already spoken to police is asked to call the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos