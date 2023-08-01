Suspect vehicle identified, additional witnesses sought in Richmond gang slaying

IHIT has identified what is described as a suspect vehicle in a homicide in Richmond on July 27, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) IHIT has identified what is described as a suspect vehicle in a homicide in Richmond on July 27, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener