

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect they allege used bear spray during a gas station robbery in Surrey.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the RCMP said a man entered a gas station in the 10400 block of King George Boulevard at around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 and demanded that an employee open the cash register.

"The suspect then sprayed the employee with bear spray and fled the area without receiving any money," police said. "Frontline officers quickly attended the scene along with Police Dog Service officers, but were unable to locate the suspect."

The suspect is described as white and approximately 5'7" with a slim build and short, dark hair. Investigators said he was wearing a black jacket, black pants and dark-coloured shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that could advance the investigation is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.