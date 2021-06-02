VANCOUVER -- Police are asking the public for help to identify the suspect in an assault that occurred in Maple Ridge months ago.

Members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP released two photos of a suspect Wednesday, saying they've been unable to identify the man so far.

Const. Julie Klaussner said police hope a member of the public will recognize the man believed to be connected to the Feb. 9 assault.

Police were called to the area near the Outpost Liquor Store that day, following an encounter between a cyclist and a driver.

It was reported that the cyclist had been biking north on 240th Street near Dewdney Trunk Road at the time when he had an altercation with the driver of an SUV.

The man driving the vehicle is alleged to have claimed to be a police officer, then assaulted the cyclist.

He then drove away, police were told.

The RCMP has not suggested what may have prompted the assault, nor have they given further details on the cyclist's injuries, if any.

The man in the photos shared publicly on Wednesday is described as white and between the ages of 30 and 35.

Police say he's about 5'10", with a medium build and short, dark hair. At the time of the assault, he was wearing dark grey cargo pants, a grey hoodie, a black vest and "hiking-style shoes," police said.

Around the time of the attack, police also released a photo of the SUV the suspect was believed to have been driving.

The vehicle was described as a silver, gold or grey SUV, which may be a Volkswagen Tiguan.