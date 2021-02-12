VANCOUVER -- Police in Maple Ridge are investigating a report of an assault in the city earlier this week.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers were told the assault occurred Tuesday afternoon, sometime between 5 and 5:30 p.m.

It was reported that a cyclist heading north on 240th Street was involved in an altercation with a driver of an SUV near the Outpost Liquor Store.

The man driving the vehicle claimed he was a law enforcement officer, then assaulted the cyclist before driving away, according to police.

Mounties did not suggest what may have prompted the incident near the intersection of Dewdney Trunk Road. They also did not give any details about the assault, or say whether the cyclist was injured.

Police are looking to speak to the driver, who is believed to have been in a silver, gold or grey SUV, which may have been a Volkswagen Tiguan.

The driver has been described as white and about 5'10", with a medium build and short dark hair.

He's believed to be between the ages of 30 and 35, and was wearing dark grey cargo pants, a grey hoodie, black vest and "hiking-style" shoes on Tuesday.

The RCMP said two bystanders are believed to have seen what happened, but have not yet spoken to police. One is described as female, but no other details were available.

The other is a white man who is around 30 to 35 years old and wears glasses. He was driving a vehicle that may have been black, and may have been a Dodge Challenger, the RCMP said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.