

CTV News Vancouver





The 59-year-old man accused of following a woman home and sexually assaulting her in East Vancouver last month has been granted bail.

The court has agreed to release Choe Wing Ma on a $100,000 surety, but the accused remains in custody as his release conditions are worked out.

Though the B.C. Prosecution Service couldn't confirm what all the conditions will be, a spokesperson told CTV News they will be strict and include electronic monitoring.

Ma was charged with sexual assault and robbery days after the May 23 attack. Police said a man trailed the victim home from a bus stop near East 41st Avenue and Earles Street, then assaulted her in her own home.

The accused's next court appearance is scheduled for July 15.