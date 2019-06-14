Suspect in East Vancouver sex assault granted $100,000 bail
A bus stop is seen on East 41st Avenue near Earles Street in Vancouver, B.C. on Friday, May 24, 2019. Police say a woman was followed home from a bus stop in the area on Thursday morning and sexually assaulted.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 2:57PM PDT
The 59-year-old man accused of following a woman home and sexually assaulting her in East Vancouver last month has been granted bail.
The court has agreed to release Choe Wing Ma on a $100,000 surety, but the accused remains in custody as his release conditions are worked out.
Though the B.C. Prosecution Service couldn't confirm what all the conditions will be, a spokesperson told CTV News they will be strict and include electronic monitoring.
Ma was charged with sexual assault and robbery days after the May 23 attack. Police said a man trailed the victim home from a bus stop near East 41st Avenue and Earles Street, then assaulted her in her own home.
The accused's next court appearance is scheduled for July 15.