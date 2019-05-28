Man charged after woman followed home, sexually assaulted in East Van
A bus stop is seen on East 41st Avenue near Earles Street in Vancouver, B.C. on Friday, May 24, 2019. Police say a woman was followed home from a bus stop in the area on Thursday morning and sexually assaulted.
Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019
A 59-year-old man has been charged days after a woman was allegedly followed home and sexually assaulted in East Vancouver.
Police said the victim was attacked after someone trailed her home from a bus stop near East 41st Avenue and Earles Street on the morning of May 23.
On Tuesday, the B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed counts of sexual assault and robbery have been approved against Choe Wing Ma.
Ma is expected to appear in provincial court for a bail hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Police announced they had made an arrest in the case on Monday, and that the man was taken into custody without incident.
A spokesperson for prosecutors said because the matter is now before the courts, they won't be providing any further details on the offence or the accused.