A suspect is in custody and Mounties are investigating after a woman reported being assaulted and fleeing her captor.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Good Samaritan was approached by the distraught young woman who was on foot on Williams Road in Richmond. The woman said she'd been assaulted, but managed to get away.

She was taken to nearby Dixon Elementary School, where she met with the RCMP.

Investigators identified a location where the woman appeared to have been held, and surrounded the home on the 3000-block of Jesmond Avenue around 1 p.m. Officers remained at the home for several hours before the only person in the house and surrendered peacefully.

They said the 42-year-old Richmond man was taken into custody following a negotiation, and that he appeared uninjured at the time.

A witness said he asked one of the Mounties why they were so heavily armed.

"Police told me that when they went into the house – I don't know why they went into the house – but when they went into the house, they thought they saw a long gun in one of the vehicles in the driveway," Rod Caris told CTV News.

"That's why they were packing the big heat."

During the tense moments leading up to his arrest, Dixon Elementary was put in a hold-and-secure. Staff and students had to stay indoors until 4:15 p.m., when the situation was resolved.

The investigation is ongoing and officers remained at the home late Wednesday night.

Police ask anyone with more information to contact them at 604-278-1212, or by email at Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).