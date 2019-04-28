

CTV News Vancouver





One person is in custody after a homicide in New Westminster on Saturday evening.

Residents of the 400 block of Wilson Street in the city’s Sapperton neighbourhood told CTV News they were ordered to stay inside while officers swarmed the area not far from Royal Columbian Hospital.

Police later reported that the call came in for shots fired on the 600 block of East Columbia Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person dead from gunshot wounds.

After an initial investigation, officers took a suspect into custody without incident, police said.

The New Westminster Police Department initially responded to the scene, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating.

The homicide does not appear to be random, and there are no further public safety concerns related to the incident, police said.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the investigation is asked to call IHIT at 877-551-4448, or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 to report information anonymously.