

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





A Vancouver man in his 20s is facing charges in connection with a stabbing on the Downtown Eastside that left two people injured Sunday night.

In an email, police said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a rooming house on Princess Avenue near East Hastings Street shortly before 11 p.m.

Sgt. Jason Robillard told CTV News that officers located a man and a woman in their late 40s with non-life threatening laceration.

Robillard said a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing and is facing numerous charges including robbery, assault and weapon offences.

Police are still searching for a second suspect in the incident, but say there is no risk to the public.

A witness told CTV News that pepper spray was also discharged in the building, but Vancouver police have not confirmed that detail.

Undercover police officers were seen exiting the building with gas masks. Vancouver fire crews were also called to the scene.

Vancouver police said they believe the incident was targeted and that the public is not at risk.