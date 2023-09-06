Suspect crashed into bear carcass, left stolen vehicle in flames, Kamloops RCMP say

A suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into a bear carcass, kept going, and ended up abandoning it in flames over the weekend, according to Kamloops RCMP.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on Highway 5, the detachment said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Members of the Kamloops RCMP Crime Reduction Unit were investigating a suspected stolen car when it sped away from them, police said, adding that the vehicle hit the bear carcass and "continued on despite considerable damage."

“Soon after, officers observed the vehicle engulfed in flames on the frontage road in Rayleigh," said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, in the release.

Officers confirmed that the Mazda had been stolen from a business on Aug. 19, police said.

They said they located and arrested a suspect nearby, but the suspect was released pending further investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information related to either the vehicle theft or the fire to call them at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2023-31792.