Mounties are searching for what they're describing as a single armed suspect after a transit police officer was shot at a Surrey SkyTrain Station.

Officers have yet to provide details about what happened to suspend Expo Line service at Scott Road Station Wednesday afternoon, but did confirm a gun was fired.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police Sgt. Clint Hampton confirmed the officer was shot at about 4 p.m., and that he was taken to hospital, but have not provided information on the extent of his injuries.

Hampton was not able to provide exactly where in the area of the station the shooting occurred.

The RCMP told CTV News officers are searching for a suspect. No one is in custody.

They've asked the public to avoid the area if possible: "This is an active scene."

CTV's Chopper 9 was en route to the scene, but Mounties have closed the airspace, preventing cameras from reaching the scene.

SkyTrains were turning back at Columbia and Gateway stations starting at about 4:30 p.m., but TransLink said service was resuming at 5 p.m.

However, half an hour later, TransLink announced that the station had been closed completely.

A bus bridge has been set up between Columbia, Scott Road and Gateway stations to move rush-hour commuters through the affected area. Millennium and Canada lines are operating normally, TransLink said.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

What we know about Surrey SkyTrain Station shooting so far:

- Happened at about 4 p.m.

- Male transit police officer injured

- Suspect still not in custody, possibly armed

- RCMP investigating

- Station shut down completely (bus bridge running)

- Public asked to avoid area — Kendra Mangione (@kendramangione) January 31, 2019

We can confirm that at approximately 4pm, a Transit Police officer was shot at Scott Road SkyTrain Station and has been taken to hospital. @SurreyRCMP is leading the active investigation. Media Release to follow from Surrey RCMP. — Sgt. Clint Hampton (@SgtCHampton) January 31, 2019