Surrey RCMP have identified the suspect in a brazen shooting at a busy SkyTrain station as a man with a "history of violence."

Police believe they're looking for 35-year-old Daon Gordon Glasgow in connection with the shooting of a transit police officer Wednesday afternoon at Scott Road Station.

Glasgow is 5'5" and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of the incident, RCMP say, he appeared to have black stubble and a mustache, and was wearing a blue hoodie and white Nike running shoes. Scroll down or click here to see the video.

"However, he is known to quickly alter his appearance," Mounties said in a statement.

"Daon Glasgow is believed to be armed and anyone who sees him should not approach him but should call 911."

Police believe he may try to leave the province in an effort to evade police. He has a "history of violence" and is known to Surrey RCMP.

Glasgow is currently wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large. Mounties have notified officials in other jurisdictions to be on the lookout for the suspect.

But officers were still searching the area near the station where Const. Joshua Harms was shot on Wednesday night.

Dozens of Surrey RCMP were stationed in the surrounding Bridgeview neighbourhood, where officers set up two separate containment zones overnight and restricted people from entering or leaving.

In a Thursday afternoon media availability, Surrey RCMP Const. Elenore Sturko said of the Bridgeview neighbourhood: "We want to leave no stone unturned in this area."

But, she said, the public might notice some officers leaving the scene. Sturko said they'll be tasked with different roles in the investigation.

Armed officers were seen going door-to-door Thursday as they looked for the suspect shown in surveillance video released in the hours after the shooting.

Others stopped people using the Expo Line, showing them photos of the man they believe may still be armed.

Slightly before 1 p.m., Burnaby RCMP confirmed they'd arrested a male suspect at Edmonds Station in connection to an ongoing police incident. Sturko said the man matched the description of their suspect, but was determined not to be the same person.

She asked the public to remain vigilant in the case she described as Surrey RCMP's top priority.

"We are still seeking a suspect that we believe to be armed. Anyone who has any information, sees any suspicious activity, or sights our suspect is asked to call 911," she said.

Sturko urged the public to call, rather than sending tips through social media.



Description of suspect

Despite the intense manhunt, there remains no clear sign of the suspect who was recorded on surveillance cameras.

He's described as a man in his 20s with dark skin, a dark stubble goatee and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and white Nike shoes with a black "swoosh."

The 27-year-old shooting victim, who has been with Metro Vancouver Transit Police for three years, was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital with undisclosed injuries.



Constable in good spirits despite injury

Transit police have not provided specifics on his injuries for privacy reasons, but said in a statement he was released from hospital late Wednesday evening.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police Sgt. Clint Hampton described the injured officer described as well-respected within the force.

"I think if you spoke to any one of our officers, nobody is going to have a bad word to say about Josh. He has just been an exemplary officer," he said Thursday after visiting Harms.

"I'm smiling because it was so refreshing… This affects everyone, and to see Josh walking, talking, even cracking jokes, it gives you some level of peace I guess just to know that he's OK."

He described what happened when they first got the call.

"You're sitting there and you hear on the radio that a member has been shot, and I can't explain it any other way than to say that your gut drops, your hands tremble, you kind of hold back the tears," Hampton said.

His mother told CTV News Harms will be meeting with specialists to determine the extent of injuries to his hand.

She said he's in good spirits, and confirmed he and his wife are expecting a baby in March.

A person who identified themselves as Harm's cousin said he required surgery to remove a bullet from his arm.



Outpouring of support for Const. Harms

Transit police thanked other law enforcement officials called in to aid in the case. More than 80 officers swarmed the area in the hours after Harms was wounded, an RCMP assistant commissioner estimated.

Others, including local fire departments and members of the community, reached out with well wishes posted online for the wounded officer, transit police and the Surrey RCMP.

"We are humbled by the outpouring of support we have received from the public and our Law Enforcement/First Responder partners," the transit police statement said.

Support also came from the city's mayor, who ran on a campaign to replace the detachment with a municipal police force.

After wishing the constable a speedy and full recovery, McCallum wrote: "It is a testament to the men and women in our police services who put their lives on the line every day, and yesterday is a reminder of the very real risks they take while performing their duties to keep our communities safe. I want to commend the work that is being done by the Surrey RCMP, which have put the full weight of its resources in apprehending the suspect."



Residents unsettled by search for suspect

It was an unsettling situation for many residents in the area, who were told Wednesday stay inside, turn on exterior lights and lock their doors. Others found themselves unable to get home at all.

"I just live 100 metres from here, they are not letting us through," Dilrha Singh told CTV News late Wednesday night. "(They said) it's good for your safety that you're not allowed to go in."

Surrey RCMP had started letting locals come and go by Thursday morning, but authorities are still asking non-residents to stay away. Officers are checking all vehicles that move through the area.



Langley incident not connected

Around the same time as shots rang out on the Scott Road SkyTrain Station platform, CTV News learned of another incident in Langley.

Mounties appeared to be focused on a large black SUV, and it was not known whether the heavy police response in that city was connected to the Surrey shooting. However, on Thursday, the Langley RCMP confirmed the incidents were not related.

Cpl. Holly Largy told CTV in an email that officers were called in for a complaint of a possibly impaired driver. When pulled over, the man was not co-operative and was arrested. His vehicle was seized and police will be requesting a warrant to check his blood-alcohol level, Largy said.

