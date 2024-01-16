Suspect charged after 2 hit-and-runs in stolen taxi, Vancouver police say

A stolen taxi was involved in two hit-and-runs in Vancouver before being boxed in by police Tuesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., the yellow cab was involved in the first hit-and-run at Broadway and Kingsway. Soon after, a pedestrian was struck at Fraser Street and East 37th Avenue, according to Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin.

"VPD officers stopped the taxi at Main (Street) and Marine Drive. One police officer was injured and has been taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries," Visitin said in an email.

In an update Wednesday, police elaborated on what happened. They said they received a call about the stolen taxi just before 7 a.m. It was allegedly taken after being "left briefly unattended and running" near Main Street and Terminal Avenue.

The 22-year-old pedestrian who was struck also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, police said.

The suspect, 44-year-old Charles Disher, has been charged with one count each of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle and failure to remain at the scene of an accident, according to police.

He remains in custody until his next court date, police said.