Suspect 'attempted to harm emergency personnel,' Coquitlam RCMP say

Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for video, witness accounts and found clothing after an unusual pursuit in the city late last month.

The incident began around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

At that time, police were assisting BC Emergency Health Services and Coquitlam Fire and Rescue with a medical emergency near Westwood Street and Lougheed Highway.

"While officers were on scene, a male brandished a weapon and attempted to harm emergency personnel," the detachment's release reads, adding that the suspect fled from police on foot.

"The suspect ran through alleyways, parking lots and backyards as he travelled east along Lougheed Highway from Coquitlam into Port Coquitlam, before heading north towards Patricia Avenue."

Officers eventually located the suspect near Patricia Avenue and Hastings Street in Port Coquitlam, according to RCMP.

In the release, Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said the incident "caused concern" among local residents.

"We would like to thank the public for their assistance and understanding as we searched for the suspect," Hodgins said.

Mounties are asking anyone who saw someone on their property without permission between 9:50 and 11 a.m. on the date of the incident to call police. Investigators are also asking for surveillance video from the area north of Lougheed Highway between Clayton and Hastings streets to Patricia Avenue, police said.

While they did not include a photo of the suspect in their release, police described him as a 30-year-old white man with a slim build and blond hair. He stands 5'10" and was wearing a blue jacket, black jeans and a black shirt at the time of the incident.

"We believe that the suspect was purposely evading police and may have dropped clothing items during the process," Hodgins said. "We are asking anyone who may have located clothing or recovered items in their backyards or alleyways to contact the Coquitlam RCMP. We are also seeking dash-cam or video surveillance from the area to piece together the entirety of the event."

Information can be shared by calling Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and referencing file number 2024-16722.