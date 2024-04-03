Suspect at large after stolen vehicle crashes into Victoria home, police say

More than a week after a stolen vehicle crashed into a home in Victoria, causing significant damage to the property, police are still searching for the driver.

Patrol officers were called to the house on Southgate Street across from Beacon Hill Park at 5:30 a.m. on March 25 after the caller said a vehicle struck their house and the driver fled on foot.

Several officers attended, including the canine unit, but a suspect could not be found, the Victoria Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

Investigators contacted the owner of the dark-coloured SUV and discovered it had been stolen earlier that morning, according to police.

Forensic detectives have examined the vehicle in an attempt to identify the driver, the statement said. "The investigation is ongoing and further details are not available at this time."

Authorities are asking the driver or any witnesses in the area at the time of the crash to come forward to police.

Anyone with surveillance video from the area can also contact police or report anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.