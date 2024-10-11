BC Conservative candidate under fire for comments about First Nations

With just over a week to go until election day, another BC Conservative candidate is coming under fire. This time, for comments about First Nations communities.

And there are calls for an apology.

Dallas Brodie, who is the Conservative candidate in Vancouver-Quilchena, was speaking at an all-candidates debate Thursday evening. In trying to clarify previous comments from a podcast “some time ago,” she said when people say they want to be First Nations and want autonomy and equal footing, those rights also come with responsibility.

“When a large percentage of your people are on the Downtown Eastside, it’s important that you come and take responsibility for that piece as well. It’s not okay to leave your people,” she said.

Wade Grant, a member of the Musqueam Indian Band, who attended the meeting and posted video of Brodie’s comments to social media, said there were “audible gasps” in reaction to what she said.

“You could tell there were people in the audience who were uncomfortable with the answer,” he said, adding that, “My reaction was one of disbelief for somebody who wants to be a leader in this province.”

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip said, “I find the comment to be absolutely disgusting, ignorant and profoundly stupid.”

He said people from all walks of life and ethnicities have ended up on the Downtown Eastside.

“There’s people down there that suffer from the trauma of residential schools and terrible situations,” he said.

“Our collective efforts to change the situation on the Downtown Eastside, all levels of government bear responsibility,” he explained.

When asked about Brodie’s remarks, Conservative leader John Rustad said he hadn’t heard them, but that, “We have worked with elders and community leaders in the First Nations communities across this province, had a number of conversations about it, about making sure we have treatment and recovery available within First Nations.”

NDP Leader David Eby was also asked about what Brodie said.

“These are comments candidates are saying, but it reflects a value system. It reflects a core set of beliefs we’re seeing from John Rustad and his candidates,” said Eby said.

Phillip said Rustad should demand the candidate apologize.

Brodie did not respond by deadline to a CTV News request for an interview.