Suspect arrested during tense incident at BC Women's Hospital

A suspect has been arrested following reports of someone carrying a weapon inside BC Women's Hospital Thursday morning.

Video from the scene shows a woman in restraints being taken out of the hospital, then looked at by paramedics outside.

The Vancouver Police Department said officers were called at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, with reports that a woman with a weapon was behaving in a threatening manner.

Authorities said officers deployed a bean bag shotgun while arresting a suspect, but that she was not seriously hurt.

"We were able to take her into custody without any harm to staff, patients or members of the public," Sgt. Steve Addison said. "We're continuing our investigation."

This is a developing story and will be updated.