Survey on Vancouver NBA expansion finds more than half of B.C. residents harbouring hoop dreams
Most British Columbians think bringing an NBA team back to Vancouver would be a "good idea," though far fewer say they'd be likely to attend games.
These are some of the findings of a recent poll of B.C. residents conducted by Research Co. on the prospect of bringing NBA basketball back to the province's largest city.
Nearly one-quarter (23 per cent) of the online survey's 800 respondents said they went to at least one Vancouver Grizzlies game between 1995 and 2001, before the team relocated to Memphis, Tenn.
Since the Grizzlies' departure, basketball fandom has remained relatively strong in B.C., according to the poll. Forty-one per cent of respondents reported having a favourite NBA team, with most of those – 25 per cent of the sample overall – choosing the Toronto Raptors.
Notably, more than two-thirds of those who currently have a favourite team said they would be "very" (32 per cent) or "somewhat" (36 per cent) likely to switch allegiances if Vancouver got a new NBA franchise.
And even non-fans are on board with the prospect of bringing a new team to Vancouver, according to the poll.
A total of 59 per cent of British Columbians surveyed said it would be a "good idea" (37 per cent) or a "very good idea" (22 per cent) to have an NBA team in Vancouver.
Fewer than one in 10 took the opposite perspective, saying a new team would be a "bad" (four per cent) or "very bad" (two per cent) idea. The rest (34 per cent) were unsure.
While this suggests a broad base of support for bringing the NBA back to B.C., the number of people saying they'd actually attend games is significantly smaller.
One in five (20 per cent) said they'd be "very likely" to attend at least one home game per year for a hypothetical new Vancouver team. Another quarter (25 per cent) said they'd be "somewhat likely" to do so.
The number saying they'd be season tickets is even smaller, with six per cent of those surveyed saying they'd be "very likely" to do so.
Still, based on population data from the 2021 census, if even one per cent of adults in Metro Vancouver purchased season tickets for a hypothetical new NBA team, that would be enough to sell out Rogers Arena for every home game.
Research Co. conducted its poll from Dec. 8 to 10 among 800 adults in British Columbia. The results have been statistically weighted to reflect census figures for age, gender and region within the province.
The company says the poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Japan lowers tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after series of earthquakes
Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
Here are the changes to CPP deductions starting in 2024
Middle-income earners will start seeing a larger portion of their paycheques going toward Canada Pension Plan contributions as of Monday.
BREAKING Israeli court overturns Netanyahu overhaul, threatening to reopen fissures preceding war against Hamas
Israel's Supreme Court on Monday struck down a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul, a decision that threatens to reopen the fissures in Israeli society that preceded the country's ongoing war against Hamas.
2 men arrested in connection with Ugandan Olympic runner's killing in Kenya, police say
Two men were arrested in connection with the killing of Ugandan Olympic runner Benjamim Kiplagat, who was found fatally stabbed in a car in Kenya on New Year's Eve, police said Monday.
Powdered baby formula recalled over deadly bacteria
Enfamil is recalling its Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic Infant Formula over possible bacterial contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.
Here's what will cost Canadians more in 2024, according to experts
Wondering what kind of impact the new year will have on your wallet? Here's what experts predict will cost you more in 2024.
Pro women's hockey league kicks off in Toronto New Year's Day
Hype will be replaced by history and hockey this afternoon at the old Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto.
Gas tax paused in Manitoba, returns in Alberta at a lower rate
As one province pauses the gas tax to provide savings at the pumps, another is bringing it back.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Japan lowers tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after series of earthquakes
Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.
-
'Fly high my beautiful boy': Community mourns Vancouver Island teen killed in lawnmower crash
Tributes are pouring in for 14-year-old Parker Amann, who was killed in a collision outside Nanaimo on Thursday.
-
11 more temperature records fall in B.C. as warm stretch continues
An unseasonably warm December continued across much of B.C. on Saturday, when 12 high temperature records were tied or broken, including one that stood for 128 years.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Japan lowers tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after series of earthquakes
Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
-
Flames find a way to ground Flyers in 4-3 thriller
Slumping left-wingers Andrew Mangiapane, with three assists, and Jonathan Huberdeau, with the other helper to snap a 12-game pointless skid, combined for all four primary assists on Sunday night as the Calgary Flames outlasted the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Japan lowers tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after series of earthquakes
Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.
-
Foegele has 2 goals, career-high 5 points in Oilers' 7-2 rout of Ducks
Warren Foegele had two goals and a career-high five points, Leon Draisaitl scored for the third straight game and the Edmonton Oilers routed the Anaheim Ducks 7-2 on Sunday to extend their winning streak to five.
-
3 people sent to hospital following Sunday knife fight in Edmonton
Two men face charges after a stabbing incident that sent three people to hospital Sunday in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Toronto area hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
At exactly midnight on New Year’s Day, a couple from Brampton, Ont. welcomed one of the city’s first babies of 2024.
-
Pro women's hockey league kicks off in Toronto New Year's Day
Hype will be replaced by history and hockey this afternoon at the old Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto.
-
These are the big changes coming to Ontario in 2024
Here are some of the changes the Doug Ford government has put into place for the new year.
Montreal
-
Year in review: 10 of Montreal's biggest stories in 2023
2023 was not a quiet year for the Montreal area. From tragedies to victories and everything in between, here are 10 of the top stories that gripped Montrealers this year.
-
What's open and closed this holiday season
Here's a list of what's open and closed in and around Montreal this holiday season.
-
Little girl born in Montreal could be Quebec's first baby of 2024
A Montreal hospital was the first to announce the birth of a baby in 2024.
Winnipeg
-
Woman recovering after New Year's Eve lounge shooting
Winnipeg police are investigating after a shooting at a downtown Winnipeg lounge early in the new year
-
Gas tax paused in Manitoba, returns in Alberta at a lower rate
As one province pauses the gas tax to provide savings at the pumps, another is bringing it back.
-
The most-read stories on CTV News Winnipeg for 2023
Here’s a list of the most-read CTV News stories of each month of 2023 on CTV News Winnipeg.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan stories to watch in 2024
The year 2023 in Saskatchewan was marked by notable incidents, including heated debates over provincial school pronoun laws and the homelessness crisis in the province’s urban centres.
-
Saskatchewan to stop collecting carbon tax from natural gas and electrical heat
The Saskatchewan government says its natural gas utility is to stop collecting the carbon levy as of Monday from residential customers.
-
Here's what will cost Canadians more in 2024, according to experts
Wondering what kind of impact the new year will have on your wallet? Here's what experts predict will cost you more in 2024.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan to stop collecting carbon tax from natural gas and electrical heat
The Saskatchewan government says its natural gas utility is to stop collecting the carbon levy as of Monday from residential customers.
-
Here's what will cost Canadians more in 2024, according to experts
Wondering what kind of impact the new year will have on your wallet? Here's what experts predict will cost you more in 2024.
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
Atlantic
-
'Unimaginable excess': Bid to attract showy superyachts to Cape Breton under scrutiny
With memories of the tar ponds receding, Sydney, N.S., is now trying to cultivate an upscale vibe — one that includes appealing to billionaires and their toys. It wants to become a destination for superyachts, the most expensive, luxurious boats in the world.
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
-
Moncton hazmat team called to residence, one person taken to hospital
Moncton’s hazmat team was called to a residence in the 2800 block of Route 134 following a medical assist call
London
-
London Health Sciences Centre welcomes first baby of 2024
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has announced that the first baby of the New Year has arrived!
-
No injuries in northwest London, Ont. garage fire
London fire crews attended the scene of a garage fire in the city’s northwest end Sunday evening.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Japan lowers tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after series of earthquakes
Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man dies after falling through the ice on Onwatin Lake
Sudbury police say a 60-year-old man from of the community of Hanmer has died after venturing onto the ice of Onwatin Lake.
-
These are the big changes coming to Ontario in 2024
Here are some of the changes the Doug Ford government has put into place for the new year.
-
Drag performer slur perpetuates myths, Ont. judge rules, defamation suit advances
A recent Ontario court ruling signals people using dangerous anti-LGBTQ slurs can't hide behind certain free speech protections to shield themselves from legal accountability, a lawyer for a drag performer said.
Kitchener
-
What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region over New Year’s
With Monday marking the new year, certain businesses and services may be closed or operating at reduced hours on Jan. 1.
-
‘Much more complex driving situation’: Concerns mount over rural road collisions in Wellington County
An intersection on a rural stretch of road in Wellington County is raising concerns for both residents and police after it’s been the site of multiple collisions over the years.
-
Cambridge man charged in connection to pedestrian hit and run
A Cambridge man is facing multiple charges in connection to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian.