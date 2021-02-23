SURREY, B.C. -- Teachers at a Surrey elementary school are hoping to make a bold statement about COVID-19.

Some staff at École Woodward Hill Elementary School in South Newton are planning what’s been described as a “walk-in” Tuesday morning.

It comes after seven schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, reported cases of the highly contagious B.1.7.7 variant, most commonly associated with the U.K.

Many teachers are expected to enter the school dressed all in red shortly before classes begin. It’s all in an effort to raise awareness about the seriousness of the situation and show support for other schools with the variant.

The group plans to practice physical distancing and wear masks.

“Solidarity with everyone working at École Woodward Hill! We will be there,” wrote the Surrey Teachers’ Association on Twitter.

The Surrey School District says five of its schools have confirmed cases of the variant.

Roughly 300 students and staff are self-isolating at home while they await the results of their COVID-19 tests, which are expected on Wednesday.

Surrey superintendent believes those results will be an indicator as to whether the current health and safety protocols in the district are enough to combat the new strains of the virus.

Tuesday's walk-in is not expected to impact classes.