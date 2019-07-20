

Mounties in Surrey are investigating a shooting in the city's Newton neighbourhood that appears to have sent two people to hospital Friday night.

Surrey RCMP say they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Mud Bay Park near Colebrook Road shortly after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence confirming that shots had been fired in the area.

At the same time, officers responded to an address on 56 Avenue near 172 Street, where they found the man who had called them to report the shooting. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to hospital for treatment.

A few minutes later, around 7:20 p.m., Langley RCMP were called to Langley Memorial Hospital, where a man suffering from a gunshot wound had walked in. Police determined this man's injury was also associated with the Mud Bay Park shooting.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit is leading the investigation into the incident. The investigation is in its early stages and police say they are reviewing evidence in an attempt to determine what led up to these events.

Earlier in the day Friday, Surrey Mounties reported another incident of shots fired. This one took place in the Whalley neighbourhood and did not appear to have any victims.

Police say it is too early to say if the Mud Bay Park shooting is connected to any other ongoing incidents in the Lower Mainland.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.