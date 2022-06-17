Surrey shooting and police standoff ends with 1 man in hospital

SURREY, B.C. -

A man is in hospital after a shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood Thursday night.

The violence triggered a major police response, including members of the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team.

Police were called to a home on 128A Street near 100th Avenue around 9 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

“There were cops telling people ‘We’ve got the house surrounded, come out with your hands up,” said Diane King, a neighbour.

It was a very tense situation.

Heavily armed officers in tactical gear positioned themselves behind a vehicle with guns drawn pointing toward a house.

King says she saw one young man surrender and be arrested, but the rest of the people inside refused to come out.

“That went on all night and then that went on until about, with the SWAT team until about 1:30 in the morning,” said King.

At least two flash bangs were deployed as RCMP swarmed the area.

“They knocked the door open. You could hear the door going open and they threw all the bomb stuff in there,” she explained.

King says it was a scary situation and she was concerned about her family’s safety.

“Because bullets, stray bullets coming in the house right?” said King.

“We just stayed in our basement, nothing, no bullets can get to you there.”

Surrey RCMP say the shooting was targeted and the victim is known to them.

They said multiple people were taken into custody, so there is not believed to be any ongoing risk to the public.

“A male suffering non life-threatening injuries was located and is currently receiving treatment at a local area hospital,” said Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies in a news release late Thursday night.

One home remained behind police tape Friday morning.

There was a white tent set up and evidence markers outside the front door.

A trail of blood could be seen on the pavement in the front yard.

Two windows on the top floor were also partially shattered with holes in them.

A woman who lives inside the home tells CTV News it’s a SRO with six residents.

She says the man who was shot does not live there and suffered a stomach injury.

RCMP are asking anyone with information, including dash camera video of this area between 8:30 and 9:30 Thursday night to come forward.

CTV News has reached out to RCMP for more information.