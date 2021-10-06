Surrey shooting: 1 dead after late-night incident; homicide investigators called in

Vancouver -

A homicide investigation is underway in Surrey, B.C., after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Officers were called to 122A Street near 80th Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. after getting reports of shots fired.

“Upon police attendance, an adult victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite all attempts to revive the individual the victim succumbed to their injuries,” wrote Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman in a news release.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called and will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP Major Crime Section.

Mounties blocked off a large portion of 122A Street with police tape as they investigated.

A white tent was put up next to a dark coloured SUV parked outside of a house.

Beneath it was a yellow tarp covering what appeared to be a body next to the open driver-side door.

The RCMP’s canine unit was called in, as investigators scoured the area, laying down more than a dozen evidence markers on the road.

“Traffic will be affected for an unknown amount of time with 122 A Street shut down for both north and south bound traffic between 80 Avenue and 78 Avenue,” wrote Honeyman.

A short time later, a dark coloured pickup truck was found burning about a five-minute drive away on 129A Street in Newton.

Police have not confirmed whether it’s linked to the fatal shooting.