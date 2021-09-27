Victim unidentified, motive unclear: Police seek help investigating body found in burned pickup

Vancouver -

Days after a body was found inside a burned pickup truck in Maple Ridge, B.C., homicide investigators are sharing new details and pictures in the hopes of generating fresh leads from the public.

The black Chevrolet Silverado was still burning when someone spotted it early Saturday morning at the intersection of Park Lane and Vernon Trail, but the body wasn't discovered until firefighters arrived and doused the flames.

On Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the deceased still hasn't been identified, and there is "insufficient information" as to whether the incident is part of the Lower Mainland's ongoing gang conflict.

"We recognize the community is looking for answers, but we are not speculating on motives or associations," Sgt. David Lee said in a news release. "We are gathering all the facts so we can update and reassure the public as soon as possible."

Authorities said the pickup is matte black with an extended cab, and shared images of the burned vehicle and what it would have looked like prior to the fire.

IHIT urged anyone with dash cam video or surveillance video of the Silverado in the lead-up to the fire to contact police. In particular, they are looking from video in the 21700 block of 136 Avenue in the city's Silver Valley area from midnight to 2 a.m. Saturday.

"It may not have had a muffler so would have been very loud as it travelled through Maple Ridge and the surrounding areas," IHIT said in the news release.

IHIT said it's still examining the scene and canvassing the area with help from the Ridge Meadows RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroners Service.