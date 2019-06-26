

Surrey RCMP has re-issued its appeal for the public's assistance in finding a missing three-year-old child.

Brycein Toane was last seen on June 18 in the 11200 block of 126A Street in Surrey. Police say they were asked to locate him after his mother failed to report with him, as required by the Family Act.

Last week, police said Toane was believed to be in the company of his parents, Melissa-Sue Seale and Dallas Toane. They said they did not believe the toddler was in harm, but were interested in speaking with his parents.

Now, police say the child is believed to be in the company of his mother, Seale. Because of the length of time since he was last seen, police and the Ministry of Children and Family Development are concerned for his well-being.

Police describe Seale as a 34-year-old Indigenous woman, standing 5'2" tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at roughly 5 p.m. on June 20, according to RCMP.

Police describe Brycein as Metis, approximately three feet tall, weighing roughly 35 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either mother or child is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.