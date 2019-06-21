

CTVNews.ca





RCMP are appealing for help in finding a missing three-year-old boy who has not been seen for three days.

Brycein Toane was last seen on June 18 in the 11200 block of 126A Street in Surrey, B.C. with his mother Melissa-Sue Seale and father Dallas Toane.

The child is described as Metis, around three feet tall, weighing around 35 pounds. He has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Brycein is with his parents, but do not believe he is in any harm and would like to speak with them.

The boy’s mom was last seen around 5 p.m. on June 20 and his father was last seen around 8 p.m. on June 19.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, quoting file number 2019-91279.