Surrey mayor receives 'dishonourable mention' from Code of Silence Awards
The decision to ban seven seniors from Surrey city council meetings has earned Mayor Doug McCallum and four councillors a "dishonourable mention" from the annual Code of Silence Awards.
The tongue-in-cheek awards, which recognize "outstanding achievement in government secrecy," are chosen by the Canadian Association of Journalists, Ryerson University's Centre for Free Expression, and other organizations with an interest in transparency.
The 2021 Code of Silence Award in the municipal government category was given to Stratford city council – but CAJ president Brent Jolly said Surrey deserved its own dubious distinction for barring a group of RCMP-supporting citizens from participating in discussions on the city's policing transition.
"For something that is so significantly in the public interest – talking about the future of policing in a major city in British Columbia – the heavy-handed tactics of the mayor and some of those councillors was definitely worthy of recognition," Jolly told CTV News.
Councillors Doug Elford, Laurie Guerra, Allisson Patton and Mandeep Nagra were named along with McCallum.
The seven banned seniors were eventually allowed back into council meetings, though Jolly noted there was no apology or reimbursement of the legal fees the citizens paid fighting the decision.
CTV News reached out to McCallum and the four councillors, and only Guerra offered to comment on the award, saying it "reeks of political pandering to me."
Guerra said the citizens who were barred from participating broke council rules repeatedly, and were "completely disrespectful of our city staff and public hearing process."
"They are all members of a group called Keep the RCMP in Surrey and they will stop at nothing to get their way," Guerra wrote in an email.
But Coun. Linda Annis, who has also been critical of the city's transition process, argued the incident is just one example of McCallum and other councillors "hiding information" from the electorate.
"City hall and city council need to be honest, transparent, accessible and willing to listen. That really hasn’t been the case over the past three years," Annis said in a statement.
The process for choosing Code of Silence Awards begins with public nominations, backed up by original documents and news reports, according to the Canadian Association of Journalists.
"There's definitely no shortage of deserving candidates out there, from what we see every year," Jolly said.
Earlier this month, the B.C. NDP earned the Code of Silence Award in the provincial government category for adding a $10 fee to freedom of information requests, which are used by journalists and private citizens to obtain data and documents that officials do not make readily available.
"They took the 'free' out of freedom of information, and that was really disappointing to see," Jolly said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Police make over 100 arrests in Ottawa, accuse protesters of assaulting officers
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
BREAKING | Live updates: Police move in on Ottawa protesters
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
Biden 'convinced' Putin's decided to further invade Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday he's 'convinced' that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch a further invasion in Ukraine, saying he has 'reason to believe' it will occur in the 'coming days' and will include an assault on its capital, Kyiv.
House of Commons cancels Friday sitting as police move in on trucker protest
The House of Commons cancelled its Friday sitting to debate the government's invoking of the Emergencies Act, as police moved in on the trucker protest in downtown Ottawa emboldened by the very measures granted through the Act.
'Get the kids out of there': Ottawa police urge protesting parents to remove children
Ottawa police are urging trucker convoy protesters to remove their children as they clear out protest sites.
Here's what we know about the police operation to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation
Ottawa police have arrested over 100 people and towed 21 trucks so far as they work to retake downtown streets from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Checkpoints near border as B.C. RCMP prepare for Lower Mainland-bound convoy
The RCMP has set up checkpoints in Surrey, B.C., as police prepare to deal with another protest convoy of big rigs and passenger vehicles making its way from the Interior to the Lower Mainland.
Judge extends injunction barring protesters at Ambassador Bridge indefinitely
An Ontario judge has extended the injunction to stop blockades from forming at the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing.
It's been 3 years since this Canadian woman was arrested in Syria. She may never leave.
It is three years since Canadian Kimberly Polman was arrested by Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria and sent to a detention camp for her alleged association with ISIS. She went there -- stupidly, she admits -- and is now paying for it with a loss of her freedom. And the real prospect of dying there. 'Mentally, I’ve gone downhill, especially the last year,' she told CTV National News’ Paul Workman in an interview.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Another COVID-19 death confirmed in Island Health: Ministry of Health
B.C. health officials have confirmed five more deaths related to COVID-19 in the province Friday, including one that occurred in Island Health.
-
Vancouver Island RCMP deployed to Ottawa to assist with protests
CTV News has learned that RCMP officers from Vancouver Island have been sent to Ottawa to assist with the "Freedom Convoy" protest in the country's capital.
-
Greater Victoria Teachers Association boycotts school board meetings after 2 trustees suspended
The suspension of two Victoria School Board trustees has sparked a rare non-confidence vote from the union representing Greater Victoria educators.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officers deployed to Ottawa
Calgary Police Service officers have been deployed to Ottawa to assist with efforts to clear a massive protest in the nation's capital.
-
Alberta budget breakdown: Premier says more money for healthcare, opposition worries where it will end up
Alberta's provincial budget will be released Feb. 24 and the premier is already dropping hints around what to expect.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 8 deaths, hospitalizations under 1,500
There are 1,494 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 116 of whom are in ICU. The province reported eight deaths caused by COVID-19 increasing the death toll to 3,830.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 8 deaths, hospitalizations under 1,500
There are 1,494 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 116 of whom are in ICU. The province reported eight deaths caused by COVID-19 increasing the death toll to 3,830.
-
'Police should have been there': Edmonton woman says she was verbally assaulted by protesters during 'Freedom Convoy'
For the first time since immigrating to Edmonton 11 years ago, Michelle Peters-Jones no longer feels safe in her own city.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police make over 100 arrests in Ottawa, accuse protesters of assaulting officers
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
Toronto
-
Ontario judge orders up to $20 million of protesters' cash, cryptocurrency frozen
As police worked to arrest organizers of the convoy blockading Ottawa in downtown streets, a different kind of enforcement was playing out in court, where a group of citizens secured an order freezing millions in assets belonging to convoy fundraisers and organizers.
-
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
-
Vaccination requirement for fans at Toronto Raptors, Leafs' games to be lifted on March 1
Fans catching a game at Scotiabank Arena will no longer need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 next month when the Ontario government plans to drop its proof-of-vaccination system.
Montreal
-
Young woman's death on Mile End train tracks brings fresh anger to old stalemate over safe crossing
The 31-year-old hit by a train while on an errand was described as quiet but 'forceful,' a talented artist. The city says it's trying again to lobby for a street-level crosswalk over the tracks, but maintains it won't build a raised footbridge, which it has the right to do.
-
Liberal MNA calls for full ban on humiliating 'weigh-ins' at CEGEP; minister refuses
A Liberal MNA is calling for the Quebec government to ban the practice of weighing students in CEGEP, saying students have reported recent experiences that are humiliating and can harm those with an eating disorder.
-
Low attendance at round-two of 'freedom' protests in Quebec City
Most Quebec City demonstrators have abandoned their posts in front of the National Assembly for what was supposed to kick off round-two of protests against COVID-19 health measures.
Winnipeg
-
Rural Manitoba educator concerned about snow day pileup for students
A school division in Manitoba’s Interlake region is on the verge of having a record amount of snow days this year with the worst of the winter weather still to come.
-
Homicide of beer vendor employee sparks Workplace Safety and Health investigation
Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health is investigating a beer vendor business after an employee found injured on the job early Tuesday died in hospital in an incident Winnipeg police are treating as a homicide.
-
Public hoarding by-law being looked at by City Hall to help with homelessness
A Winnipeg city councillor is looking at ways to address public hoarding at bus shelters and homeless encampments.
Saskatoon
-
Public Complaints Commission finds no wrongdoing by Saskatoon police officers in Evan Penner arrest
The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) investigation into the July 4th 2020 incident between SPS and Evan Penner shows no improper conduct by the officers involved.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
NDP searching for fourth leader since 2008 following Meili departure
The Saskatchewan NDP are searching for the party’s fourth leader in the last 14 years following the departure of Ryan Meili Friday.
Regina
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
‘A month of transition’: Teachers, students brace for mask-free classrooms
The first day back to school from February break is also the last day for all public health orders, which means masks will soon be optional inside the classroom.
-
Improving northern Sask. health care, return to normalcy a priority for new Athabasca MLA
Newly elected Saskatchewan Party MLA Jim Lemaigre said he is focused on improving health care in Saskatchewan’s northwest and helping communities return to normalcy, in an introductory press conference Friday.
Atlantic
-
Thousands without power as storm moves through the Maritimes
Thousands of people were without power and many schools were closed in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Friday as yet another storm brings wet and windy weather to the Maritimes.
-
Family of Cape Breton man killed in a hit-and-run speaks out looking for answers
The family of a Cape Breton man who was killed in a recent hit-and-run accident is speaking out in hopes someone will come forward with answers.
-
Hospitalizations in Nova Scotia stabilize; 66 in a COVID-19 designated unit Friday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting four new hospital admissions related to COVID-19 on Friday, along with seven discharges.
London
-
Calls for London to ban hate symbols after Confederate flags sighted
Calls are growing for the City of London to prohibit symbols of hate for public display.
-
Port Bruce, Ont. residents evacuated following flooding
A number of residents in Port Bruce, Ont. have been forced out of their homes because of rising flood waters along the Catfish Creek Watershed.
-
‘There’s pent up demand’: Travel bookings increase as COVID-19 testing changes near
Things are looking up at the London International Airport.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's rent market tightens as demand exceeds supply
A new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation found Greater Sudbury's vacancy rate has dipped to 1.8 per cent, a low the city hasn't seen in roughly 10 years.
-
Sault health care group CEO leaving after trucker convoy donation revealed
One of Sault Ste. Marie's largest health care organizations has announced its president and chief executive officer, Alex Lambert, is leaving his post. This comes after it was revealed Lambert made a donation to the trucker convoy in Ottawa.
-
Ontario government says more addictions treatment beds coming to North Bay
Addictions and mental health have become a huge crisis in North Bay. But there’s optimism that through a new treatment centre, the problem can be alleviated.
Kitchener
-
'Better days ahead' as Waterloo Region moves past Omicron peak
Waterloo Region is past the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant, the area’s top doctor said Friday.
-
Snowplow runs into gas line causing $100K in fire damage in Waterloo
Waterloo firefighters were busy early Friday morning dealing with a fire they say was caused by a snowplow that ran into a natural gas supply line and completely destroyed it.
-
Leaked data shows Waterloo region donors gave $77K to truck convoy
Leaked data from the crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo shows Waterloo region residents donated more than $77,000 to the trucker convoy fundraising efforts.