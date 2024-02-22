Surrey man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing wife to death in 2022

A Surrey, B.C., man who stabbed his wife to death in 2022 has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Navinder Gill was sentenced Wednesday on the second-degree murder charge, according to a news release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

His wife, Harpreet Kaur Gill, was found suffering multiple stab wounds in the couple's townhome on Dec. 7, 2022.

Police and paramedics had responded to the home on 66 Avenue, near Saunders Street, around 9:22 p.m.

The 40-year-old woman was transported to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Navinder was arrested at the scene while IHIT took conduct of the investigation.

He was charged with one count of second-degree murder the following week and pleaded guilty to the charge in June 2023.

"Incidents of intimate partner violence have a profound effect on families and communities," IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in the release.

"We're thankful for the great work being done by Surrey RCMP victim services and the Ministry of Children and Family Development who continue to support the family and the community."