    Surrey lifeguard charged with sexual interference, child luring, RCMP say

    A swimming pool is seen in this undated file photo.

    A Surrey lifeguard has been charged with child sex offences after a months-long investigation, Mounties in the city announced Thursday.

    Jakob Truong, 24, was charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and luring a child late last month, Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

    The charges stem from an investigation that began on April 11, when Mounties received a complaint about a 24-year-old lifeguard at a City of Surrey recreation centre. Police did not specify which recreation centre in their statement.

    The Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit took control of the investigation and arrested Truong on April 18. He was released from custody on an undertaking and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

    After being charged on Oct. 25, he was released with several conditions, police said. These conditions include a requirement that he report to a bail supervisor, a ban on communicating directly or indirectly with the victim, and bans on being within 100 metres of the victim's home, the recreation centre or any other place where the victim happens to be.

    Truong is also banned from going to any place where a person under the age of 16 may be present unless permission is granted by his bail supervisor for a specific purpose.

    The allegations against Truong have not been proven in court.

    Surrey RCMP say they're still encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call them at 604-599-0502 and ask to speak to the Special Victims Unit.  

