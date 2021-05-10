Advertisement
Surrey fire fighters respond to large structure fire near Fraser Highway
Published Monday, May 10, 2021 12:29PM PDT
VANCOUVER -- Surrey firefighters responded to a a large structure on 138th Street near Fraser Highway on Monday.
Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the windows of the two-storey building, which contains both residential and commercial units.
At least one person was tended by paramedics and firefighters.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
