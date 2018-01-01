It’s a girl! The first baby born in B.C. in 2018 arrived nine seconds after midnight at Surrey Memorial hospital on Jan. 1, 2018.

The New Year’s baby doesn't have a name yet, but will soon once her mother, Manpreet Kaur Nijjar, and father, Hardip Singh Shergill, visit their Gurdwara later this week.

At the Sikh place of worship, they'll use a scripture to decide on the name of their first born.

“It's our religion so it is really important,” Shergill told CTV News.

The little girl is one of more than 44,000 babies the B.C. Ministry of Health expects to be born in the province this year.

She was due to be a Christmas Eve baby. When she didn’t arrive by her December 24 due date, doctors scheduled a cesarean section.

“I'm happy! Before I was nervous but now I'm happy,” said Nijjar.

The family moved to Surrey two years ago. Their extended family is still in India and Nijjar’s mother is anxious to meet her first grandchild.

In the meantime, the new family of three will be getting as much sleep as possible.

“I'm feeling good. So lucky to have a baby princess,” said a beaming Shergill.

On Vancouver Island, the New Year’s baby was born in Nanaimo. Hallie Rae Tuit was born at 4:53 a.m. and was also overdue.