Surrey crash involving TransLink bus, 9 other vehicles, sends 7 to hospital

A major pile-up involving a transit bus in Surrey sent seven people to hospital Sunday morning, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Images from the scene on King George Boulevard at the Colebrook Road overpass show at least nine vehicles and a TransLink bus stopped on the road, having sustained varying levels of damage.

BCEHS said paramedics were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Six ambulances were dispatched and seven patients were transported to hospital. The ambulance service was unable to provide information on the severity of the injuries.

Police and firefighters also responded to the scene.

TransLink tweeted that the number 321 bus to White Rock Centre was being rerouted because of the crash. The regular route resumed roughly two hours later.

CTV News has reached out to TransLink and Surrey RCMP for more information on the crash. This story will be updated if and when responses are received.