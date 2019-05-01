

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey say a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place in February has turned himself in.

A 20-year-old victim had to be taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds after the attack, which took place around 10 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Bollywood Banquet Halls and Convention Centre.

Some 500 people were gathered at the hall for a performance from Sidhu Moosewala and Elly Mangat. The concert was shut down as people rushed out. Social media video showed a brawl inside the building.

Police said the suspect turned himself in on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrest comes a day after investigators released an image of a suspect wanted in connection with the incident. The RCMP did not confirm whether the person in custody is the same person seen in the suspect photo.

Charges have not been laid and the suspect has not been identified.