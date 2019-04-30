Mounties have released a photo of a man they've identified as a suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Surrey earlier this year.

The attack occurred at around 10 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Bollywood Banquet Halls and Convention Centre on 128th Street.

About 500 people had been at the hall for a performance from Sidhu Moosewala and Elly Mangat that night. Video on social media showed a brawl inside the facility.

The concert was shut down as people rushed out of the building.

First responders arrived to find a 20-year-old man suffering multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

More than two months later, the Surrey RCMP released a photo of a possible suspect in the case.

In a statement Tuesday, the RCMP said they believe there are people who can assist in the investigation, and ask anyone with information to come forward.

They also ask anyone who knows the identity of the man in the photo to contact them at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.