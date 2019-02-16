

A young man is recovering from stab wounds after a fight broke out at the Bollywood Banquet Halls in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP said they were called to the venue at about 10 p.m. on Friday.

When officers attended, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was also bleeding from his head.

Hundreds had been packed into the Bollywood Banquet Halls to attend Sidhu Moosewala and Elly Mangat performance that evening.

"He's a well-known performer in the industry, in our culture. So with someone like that, you know there's going to be a lot of people coming," said Sukh Mann with Crown Banquet Hall, a nearby venue.

Videos on social media show a brawl broke out inside the facility, sending people into a frenzy.

There was a stampede of people on the streets as the concert was shut down and the building had to be evacuated.

"I saw a bunch of videos and I'm blown away. I can't believe things like that stuff happens at events," Mann said.

Mounties said they have yet to speak to the victim, who is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

A person who answered the phone from Bollywood Banquet Halls denied that anything happened inside the venue and would not comment further.

With files from Emad Agahi