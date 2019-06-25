A two-hectare blaze is burning for the second day near Pender Harbour on the Sunshine Coast.

The fire was discovered on Monday and quickly doubled in size. At least three helicopters and one water bomber were on site in the late afternoon.

The Pender Harbour fire still burning this morning about Madeira Park. #penderharbourfire pic.twitter.com/etO0IrhOaK — Cherie Stone (@CherieStone) June 25, 2019

On its website, BC Wildfire Service currently says the fire is believed to be human-caused.

"All I know it's really, really smoky over towards the ocean," said resident Glenn Sernyk. "Right now the hill is obscured by smoke."

BC Wildfire Service's Donna MacPherson said even though the fire is burning near some summer homes, the properties are safe for now.