Crews are battling a fire near Pender Harbour on the Sunshine Coast.

Photos taken from CTV's Chopper 9 showed three helicopters and one water bomber tackling the blaze.

"All I know it's really, really smoky over towards the ocean," said resident Glenn Sernyk. "Right now the hill is obscured by smoke."

The fire can be seen approaching some homes.

"We were hoping that this wouldn't happen for at least a few more weeks," said Sernyk.