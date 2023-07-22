Strangers, charitable organization in Metro Vancouver offering help for Afghan asylum seekers facing homelessness

Finding shelter was not something Mohammed thought he would have to worry about when seeking refuge in Canada.

CTV News is hiding his identity for the protection of him and his family.

Since landing in Canada last month, he and his family have had to move from one shelter to the next, traveling from Burnaby to Langley to Surrey.

Some days, they end up sleeping in a park, which is especially hard with his three young daughters, he said.

But they're not the only ones dealing with this issue.

Toronto shelter spaces are also at full capacity, leaving many refugees no choice but to sleep outside.

“So far, we have noticed, that the government doesn’t have specific plans for settling down all of those people that they’re bringing in everyday,” said Afghan journalist Mahmoud Mobaarez.

Members of the Immigrant Services Society of B.C. (ISS of B.C.), a non-government organization, said they've noticed a spike in newcomers this year.

“We get about probably about 350 to 360 … refugee claimants a month that are looking for housing,” said Chris Friesen, the organization’s chief operating officer.

But the affordable housing crisis is just another worry for families who are seeking asylum here.

While it's a complex issue that won't be solved overnight, ISS of B.C. launched a new program last month called the Refugee Housing Project, which would compensate homeowners who could host newcomers.

“What we’re trying to do here is try and take advantage of people who are in their homes with empty bedrooms to consider taking a refugee for a four- to six-month period,” Friesen explained.

It's still in its early days, he said, but a possible temporary response to the refugee housing crisis. And it's a solution that Mohammed says he would like to take advantage of.

Since the publication of his story on Thursday, residents have reached out to CTV News, offering to help the family.

“We felt so bad for them," said viewer Bill Humphrey. "Seeing the little kids there playing in the water. It touches out hearts … (my wife) and I both agreed that we would look after accommodations for a month."

Mohammed said he feels relieved and will be in contact with those offering to help to make arrangements.

He ultimately hopes to enrol his daughters in school and begin his life in Canada as a contributing member of society.