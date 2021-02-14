VANCOUVER -- A storm on Valentine’s Day is bringing more snow to Metro Vancouver.

Following a day of snowfall on Saturday, snow is continuing to fall in the region on Sunday.

“On the heels of a snow-producing storm on Saturday, a Pacific frontal system will arrive on the south coast this morning, spreading snow to the Metro Vancouver region,” reads a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Unfortunately, for those who are looking forward to more tobogganing and snowball fights, the snow is expected to become mixed with rain in the late afternoon in some areas.

As of 10:30 a.m. in Vancouver, the temperature was zero degrees.

Snowfall amounts are expected to vary across the region.

“As is often the case, areas inland and those in the path of the Fraser Valley outflow winds particularly can expect snow to continue through Monday,” reads the statement.