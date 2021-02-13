VANCOUVER -- Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for much of B.C.'s South Coast, with some areas expected to see up to 10 centimetres of accumulation on Saturday.

The snowfall is the result of Pacific moisture colliding with an arctic front along Vancouver Island, the weather agency said. Drivers have been warned to brace for "quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions" on roads and highways.

"Snow at times heavy will continue this morning and then ease this afternoon. Snow accumulations of 6-10 cm are expected," Environment Canada said in a 6:58 a.m. update.

The snowfall warnings are in effect for Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta and Abbotsford.

Many people living in Metro Vancouver woke up to streets blanketed in fresh snow on Saturday, including in Vancouver, where homeowners and occupants are responsible for shovelling their sidewalks by 10 a.m., even on weekends.

Seniors and others who are unable to clear their sidewalk are encouraged to sign up for the city's Snow Angel program, which can pair them up with a volunteer.

Vancouver crews were preparing for the weekend snowfall on Friday, with 100 vehicles and 3,000 tonnes of salt ready to "deploy as required."

"Crews will focus on treating priority routes for ice and snow," the city said in a news release. "If you do need to be out on the roads, travel with caution."

The city also opened up five warming centres Friday for anyone sleeping outdoors. The centres will remain open through Tuesday, and welcome people with pets and carts. The locations are:

Britannia Warming Centre at 1648 E 1st Ave., 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Powell Street Getaway at 528 Powell St., 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Creekside Community Centre at 1 Athletes Way, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Vancouver Aquatic Centre at 1050 Beach Ave., 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Odd Fellows Hall at 1443 W 8th Ave., 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The latest snowfall warnings are available on the Environment Canada website.