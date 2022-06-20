Stolen vehicle used in alleged hit-and-run found on fire: Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP say a stolen vehicle that was used in a pedestrian hit-and-run Monday was found caught on fire about a kilometre from the collision.

The crash was reported to police at about 6:20 a.m. after a pedestrian was hit on 132 Street near 82A Avenue. When officers arrived, they learned the driver fled.

"The pedestrian was associated to a parked vehicle and was standing outside their vehicle at the time they were struck," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

"The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries."

Less than an hour later, fire crews informed police they were dealing with a vehicle fire on 134 Street near 81B Avenue. When police arrived, they confirmed that vehicle matched a description of the one involved in the hit-and-run.

An initial investigation suggests the vehicle was reported stolen from Coquitlam.

As of 9:45 a.m., police still had 84 Street closed between 130 and 132 streets in both directions for their investigation.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.